UP D.El.Ed 2019 result: Results for first semester exam declared; candidates can check scores on official website — btcexam.in

UP D.El.Ed 2019 result | The Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (UP D.El.Ed) declared the result for the first-semester examination on Saturday. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website — btcexam.in. Earlier, reports had said that the results would be declared on 29 April, however, the board released the scores on Saturday.

Candidates can also check updeledinfo.in. for their results. The official website is currently slow due to the heavy traffic, but candidates are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket details ready to log in once they get through on the website.

The first-semester exams of 2019 were held across Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, over one lakh trainees were registered for the exam and around 1.8 lakh candidates wrote the exam. The D.El.Ed is a certificate programme for untrained teachers.

The Diploma in Elementary Education programme is a professional mandatory course of two years' duration for all those who want to teach in government-aided and private colleges in the state. It's also a "pre-requisite training course" to be qualified to teach from Class 1 to Class 8, reports said.

How to check the UP D.El.Ed 2019 1st semester result:

Step 1: Log on to the official Uttar Pradesh D.El.Ed result website.

Step 2: Select the link for the first semester results at the top of the homepage.

Step 3: Put in the required details on the page that opens and hit submit. Keep your details ready for this step.

Step 4: The result will be displayed and candidates are advised to take a print out for future reference.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.