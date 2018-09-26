UP D.EL.ED 2017: First semester results declared, check at updeledinfo.in

The results of Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (UP D.EL.ED) first semester exams have been released on the official website updeledinfo.in.

How to check the UP D.EL.ED 2017 first semester result

- Log on to the UP D.EL.ED’s official website,updeledinfo.in

- Click on the link that says "Click here for UP D.EL.ED first semester result 2018".

- Enter the registration number and click on ‘Submit’.

- Download and print out the results for future reference.

The Indian Express quoted sources as saying that a total of 1,91,111 trainees were registered for the examination of which 1,89,938 have appeared for it. As many as 1,41,902 (74.25 per cent) have successfully passed the exam.

The Diploma in Elementary Education is a two-year professional mandatory course for those who wish to teach in colleges and institutions in the Uttar Pradesh. This diploma course is a pre-requisite training course to be able to teach from Class I to Class VIII.