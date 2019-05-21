UP CEO says EVMs stored in 'sealed strong rooms', advises against panic as rumours of tampering spread on social media

New Delhi: The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reiterated that polled EVMs are safe in the sealed strong rooms which are under surveillance and also urged people to keep faith in the poll commission.

"Polled EVMs are safe in sealed strong rooms under security, CCTV coverage and surveillance of candidates. There is no possibility of changing EVMs. Don't panic and keep faith", the official handle of CEO, Uttar Pradesh tweeted on Tuesday.

The clarification by the polling officer comes after various rumours on social media regarding EVMs leading to tensions in some parts of the region. In Mau, police had to disperse a crowd gathered outside a strong room last night.

In Bihar, RJD alleged suspicious movement of EVMs in Maharajganj and Saran parliamentary constituencies. The party's allegations were later refuted by the administration stating that it was for the purpose of training.

After exit polls predicted victory for the BJP-led NDA, many opposition parties have also discredited the polling process and alleged irregularities in EVM machines. Opposition parties are also visiting the Election Commission to meet officials over this issue, later today. (ANI)

