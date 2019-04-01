UP Board result 2019: UPMSP to declare results of Class 12, Class 10 exams between 15-20 April; check score at upmsp.nic.in

UP Board result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamika Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the result of the examination between 15-20 April. The board had conducted the Class 12 examinations from 7 February to 2 March, whereas, the Class 10 exam was conducted between 7-28 February. Last year, the Uttar Pradesh Board had released the Class 10 and Class 12 result on 29 April.

Students can go to the official website www.upmsp.nic in to check their result, once announced.

Here are the steps to check your result:

1) Visit the official website www.upmsp.nic.in

2) Enter your admit card details and other information

3) Click on the submit button

4) Check your Uttar Pradesh Board 2019 result carefully

5) Take a printout or download a copy the result for future reference

According to The Indian Express report, 6.52 lakh students were absent in board examinations this year because of the board's interventions to stop rampant malpractices during exams. After the Uttar Pradesh Board had tightened the measures to check cheating and other malpractices, 11 lakh students skipped last year's Uttar Pradesh board examinations, the report said.

Meanwhile, according to the Uttar Pradesh Board, as many as 58,06,922 students had registered this year and 8,354 schools were made as exam centres. CCTV cameras and voice recorders were reportedly installed at the exam centres to check instances of cheating during exams. Around 1,300 examination centres were categorised as sensitive while 448 exam centres were categorised as hyper-sensitive, according to an NDTV report that cited Uttar Pradesh education ministry officials.

