UP Board releases schedule for Class 12 practical exams; to be held from 3 Feb in two phases

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the dates for the UP Board intermediate practical exams 2021. The practical exams are going to begin on 3 February, 2021.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the practical tests for intermediate students will be conducted in two phases. While the first phase will be starting from 3 February and continuing till 12 February, the next phase is scheduled to take place from 13 to 22 February.

These phases have been segregated to conduct the exams in different regions of the state. As per the report, practical exams will be held in Agra, Saharanpur, Chitrakoot, Bareilly, Jhansi, Faizabad, Lucknow, Azamgarh, Basti, and Devipatan divisions in the first phase. Hindustan Times quoted UP board secretary Divya Kant Shukla to state that the second phase will see the practicals being conducted in Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Mirzapur divisions.

This year, as many as 5.6 million students are going to appear in the UP Board exams. The Parishad is likely to publish the exam schedule on its official website soon.

As per a NDTV report, the Uttar Pradesh education board has directed all respective school principals to see that proper CCTVs are installed in the premises and record the entire procedure of the practical exams. The board has also instructed the school heads to preserve the recordings which can be asked to be produced during evaluation.

The portal further advised students set to appear in the intermediate board exams to visit their respective regional centres for information related to the practical exams. As per the rules of weightage, 50 percent of the marks in practicals of the candidates will be calculated from their internal assessments or projects that have been carried out and submitted to the school throughout the academic session.