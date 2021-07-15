UP Board exams to be held in first and second week of March 2022; students to be assessed monthly

Classes 9 and 10 students are going to appear in three internal assessments which will be held in the months of August, October, and January

The students of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) are going to be assessed monthly for the academic calendar 2021-22. Students are going to take multiple choice questions (MCQ) tests on a monthly basis. The marks of these exams will be uploaded on the website of the board by the respective schools.

Hindustan Times reported that the education director Vinay Kumar Pandey released an academic calendar on Tuesday announcing these details.

Here are some of the important details from the latest announcement:

The board examinations are going to be held in the first and second week of March 2022.

Classes 9 and 10 students are going to appear in three internal assessments which will be held in the months of August, October, and January. There are also going to be half-yearly and annual examinations.

The MCQ tests will be held in the months where no other exams will be scheduled.

The UP board has also introduced a new question paper pattern for Class 9 students. The question paper is going to be divided into two parts, 70 marks is going to be for theoretical questions while MCQs will carry 30 marks.

As per the academic calendar, by 15 January, schools need to complete the syllabus of classes 10 and 12. The board has said that the syllabus for classes 9 and 11 should be completed by 31 January.

Practical examinations are going to be conducted in January. The first phase will be from 1 to 15 January while the second phase is going to be from 16 to 31 January.

The syllabus for the 2022 examination has been reduced by 30 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule of the academic session may change depending on the directions issued by the centre and state.