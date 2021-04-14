UP Board Exams 2021: Control rooms set up to monitor students, examination centres through CCTV cameras

The primary aim of setting up these control rooms is to keep an eye on cheating and other malpractices inside the examination centres

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up control rooms at various centres across the state to monitor the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Board exams to prevent cheating and other malpractices.

Shivir Bhagwati Singh, the Joint Director of Education, has asked other joint directors of education to file a report regarding the setting up of control rooms. Every centre will be allotted two computers and two computer operators for monitoring the board exam.

The primary aim of setting up these control rooms is to keep an eye on cheating and other malpractices inside the examination centres. It will also regularly update all information about the exam centres which can be accessed with a simple click by the senior officials.

As per the order issued by Singh, computer operators for Azamgarh, Saharanpur, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Varanasi, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Mirzapur and Meerut have been asked to report on 21 April.

For Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Basti, Devipatan, Muradabad, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Lucknow centres, computer operators will report on 22 April.

All the joint education directors have been asked to submit the details about examination centres’ IP address, Router IP Address, username, password, DVR, NVR serial number and other technical details.

According to a report in Zee Business, all examination centres will be monitored through voice recording CCTV cameras.

The centres will follow the COVID-19 guidelines and maintain social distancing between the students. Every examination centre will have an isolation ward in case any student is found positive for the novel coronavirus . Students can only enter the exam halls after proper sanitisation and thermal scanning.

UP Board Exams are starting from 8 May and will come to an end on 25 May.