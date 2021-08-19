UP Board Exam 2022: UPMSP releases revised schedule for Class 9 to 12 advance registration; check details here

The board has also directed the respective school principals to abide by all COVID-19 related safety norms and protocols during the process of advance registration of classes 9 to 12

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has issued the state board examination timetable for advance registration for students of classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2022. Along with the timetable, the board has also released the advance registration dates for classes 9 and 11.

The deadline for advance registration of classes 9 and 11 and registration for regular and private students of classes 10 and 12 has been extended by UPMSP.

Students who want to can check the timetable for advance registration can do so by visiting the official website: https://upmsp.edu.in/.

“Due to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has decided to revise some dates for board exam registration and advance registration for Classes 9 and 11 for the academic year 2021-22. Hence, Uttar Pradesh Board has requested all students to register, take admissions and fill the application forms,” as per the official notification from the board.

Below is the schedule for regular private students of classes 10 and 12:

- Last date to accept admission and submit registration fee by the principal of the institutes is 15 September

- Final date to pay fee in the Treasury through a one-time challan by the principals is 22 September

- Also, the last date to upload or provide information on examination fee and academic details on the official website of UPMSP is 6 October

- Intimation of deposited examination fee with a late fee of Rs 100 is valid till 9 October

- Last date to upload required details of students on the official website is from 10 to 13 October

- Complete duration to revise the uploaded details of students on upsmp.edu.in is 14 to 20 October

- Finally, the last date to submit a copy of the treasury letter to regional offices is on 25 October

Here is the schedule for Classes 9 and 11:

- The last date of admission for students in classes 9 and 11 is 15 September

- While, the last date to pay Rs 50 as an advance registration fee through challan in the treasury is 6 October

- Moreover, complete checking on details of students is from 7 to 9 October

- Later, revising the uploaded details of students should be done from 10 to 17 October

- And final date for submission of a copy of the Treasury letter to regional office is 25 October

The board has also directed the respective school principals to abide by all COVID-19 related safety norms and protocols during the process of advance registration of classes 9 to 12 Board Exams 2022.

As per the latest update, the examination fee for Class 10 students (regular) is Rs 500 and Rs 700 (private). Meanwhile, the examination fee for Class 12 students is Rs 600 (regular) and Rs 800 (private).