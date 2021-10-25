UP Board Exam 2022: UPMSP extends registration deadline till 8 November for Classes 10, 12

By 19 October this year, more than 51 lakh interested students had filled forms for UP Board high school and intermediate examination 2022, this year

The deadline for submission of forms for the Uttar Pradesh high school and intermediate examinations, or Class 10 and 12 exams 2022, as been extended again by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). As per recent updates, the last date has been extended from 19 October to 8 November this year.

Furthermore, the deadline for advance registration of Classes 9 and 11 students has also been extended till 8 November.

Meanwhile, the second extension of the form submission schedule comes after the demands from principals of the affiliated schools, with Suresh Kumar Tripathi, teacher MLC (Allahabad-Jhansi Division) having written a letter to the UP-Board secretary concerning the same.

By 19 October this year, more than 51 lakh interested students had filled forms for UP Board high school and intermediate examination 2022, this year. From the total number, around 27.70 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 exam, that also included 14,000 private candidates.

Summarily, approximately 23.42 lakh students had registered for intermediate exams which also included 1.14 lakh private candidates on the list. Finally, in terms of advance registrations, there were at least 31.14 lakh students who had registered themselves for Class 9 and 26.04 lakh registered for Class 11 as per media reports.

According to a circular, the "principals of UP Board affiliated schools will undertake scrutiny of the online filled forms of registered students as per the prescribed checklist and amend the incorrect details on the forms between November 9 and 14,” informed UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla. Those interested can find the official notice here: https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/Notification_22102021.pdf

Further in the statement, Shukla asserted that the respective schools are requested to submit a copy of the list of students along with their photographs against their names. The school is also advised to submit the treasury receipt of the fee submitted by the students to the UP Board’s regional offices concerned by 18 November.