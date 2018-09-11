UP Board Exam 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12 to begin on 7 February, exam will be held over 16 working days

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be conduct Class 10 and 12 exams for the 2018-19 batch. The exam will begin on 7 February and will be conducted over 16 working days.

Today we have taken an important decision but we are yet to announce it. Both the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams will begin on February 7 and will be completed within 16 working days: UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma pic.twitter.com/LpjoDGBziG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 10, 2018

Sources at the directorate said that exams for both high school and intermediate will begin on 7 February, reported The Indian Express. Nina Srivastava, the board secretary, told The Indian Express that the decision was taken after a video conference with Deputy CM and Secondary and Higher Education Minister Dinesh Sharma. Sharma confirmed that he instructed the board to conduct the exams starting 7 February and finish in 16 working days and added that senior officials had also been instructed to prepare the schedule soon.

According to official timetable for 2018, Class 10 exams had started on 6 February and ended on 22 February (15 working days). However, the Class 12 exams took place over 30 working days (between 6 February and 12 March).

Reports of delays in exam schedules and cheating cases is not new for UP board exams. However the UP government had taken precautionary measures for this years board exam such installing CCTV cameras in exam centres due to which over 5 lakh students did not attempt the exam, reported India Today.

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh is the state government administered, autonomous examining authority for the class 10 examination and class 12 examination of Uttar Pradesh, India.