UP Board Compartment exam 2020: Results of Class 10 and 12 released at upmsp.edu.in

The Class 10 improvement exam has seen a pass percentage of 99.94%. In the high school exam, the pass percent for girls and boys was 99.89 and 99.96 respectively

The Uttar Pradesh education board declared the class 10 and 12 compartmental exam results 2020 on its official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday (20 October).

Candidates who have appeared in the compartment exams can check their results online at upmsp.edu.in.

According to the official notice, the class 10 improvement exam has seen a pass percentage of 99.94 percent. Of the total 15,639 candidates who had registered for the exam, as many as 14,250 students had appeared and 14,241 candidates have managed to pass.

While girls secured a pass percentage of 99.89 percent, boys fared slightly better with 99.96 percent.

For the high school compartment exam, a total of 155 students were registered out of which 108 were boys and 47 were girls. As many as 121 students appeared in the test and 113 of them passed the exam.

In the case of the UP Board Intermediate compartment exams, the pass percentage was recorded at 95.07 percent with 16,051 clearing the exam of the total 16,884 students.

The pass percentage for higher secondary boys is at 95.53 percent, while for girls it is 94.69 percent.

Candidates who have qualified the compartment and improvement exams can download the marksheet online and then they can take admission in Class 11 by uploading the soft copy of the marksheet. The last date to submit the result is 31 October.

Steps to check UP Board Compartment result 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to first visit the official site of the UP board at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: For Class 10, click on the link that says, '10th Compartment/ Improvement Examination Result 2020'

Step 3: For Class 12, click on the link that says, '12th Compartment Examination Result 2020'

Step 4: On the new page that opens enter your credentials - district, roll number

Step 5: Candidates can now view their scores

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the e-marksheet

Here is the direct link to download the 10th Compartment/ Improvement Examination Result 2020:

https://results.upmsp.edu.in/ResultHighSchool_Comp.aspx

Here is the direct link to download the 12th Compartment Examination Result 2020

http://results.upmsp.edu.in/ResultIntermediate_Comp.aspx

As many as 33,344 candidates had appeared for the UP Board Compartment exams this year, reported Times of India.