UP Board Class 10 Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to declare Class 10, Class 12 results tomorrow at 12.30 pm

UP Board Class 10 Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board 2019 results tomorrow (Saturday, 27 April) at 12.30 pm. The result will be first declared at the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) headquarters in Prayagraj and then uploaded on the official website upmsp.edu.in for student's viewing.

Students can check them on the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in or results.nic.in.

The UP Class 10 Madhyamik exams were held from 7 February to 28 February. This year, over 58 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in Uttar Pradesh, of which 31,95,603 took part in the Class 10 or Intermediate exams and 26,11,319 for Class 12 or HSC or Intermediate exams.

Students are advised to keep their details of the admit card and hall ticket ready

Steps to check UP Board Class 10 results 2019

To check the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 board exam results 2019, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link given for details on Class 10 results

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Download your results and keep a printout ready for future reference.

Steps to check UP Board Class 12 results 2019

To check the Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board or HSC or Intermediate exam results 2019, students can follow these steps:

STEP 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

STEP 2: Click on the results section on the homepage.

STEP 3: Click on the link given for details on Class 12 results

STEP 4: Enter your roll number or admit card number and click ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and take a printout for future reference

In case the official websites crash, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Result via SMS

For Classs 10 results on SMS, students should send a text message — UP10<space>ROLL NUMBER — to 56263. For Class 12 results, send UP12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Alternative websites to check results

Given the large volume of candidates likely to check their results on the official website, it faces the risk of crashing. But students should not panic. While the temporary glitch on the official website is fixed, candidates can opt for alternative methods to check their Class 10 results. Here are some of the alternative websites where UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are available.

1. upresults.nic.in

2. upmspresults.up.nic

3. results.gov.in

2. examresults.net

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.