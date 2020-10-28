UP Board Class 10 and 12 scrutiny result 2020 declared, check at upmsp.edu.in
To check their updated score, candidates will have to download the scrutiny result file of the respective region. These students will get their updated mark sheets from their respective schools soon
UP Board scrutiny result 2020 for Classes 10 and 12 have been declared by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on its official website - upmsp.edu.in. The board has currently released results for Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur regions.
According to a report by Careers 360, to check their updated score, candidates will have to download the scrutiny result file of the respective region. These students will get their updated mark sheet from their respective schools soon.
Students whose roll numbers are not mentioned in the list should note that there has been no change in their marks.
The board is expected to release the scrutiny result of other regions in the next few days.
As per a report by Jagran Josh, the UP Board Class 10 and 12 scrutiny results 2020 will mention the roll numbers of the students whose marks have been changed in the scrutiny process. The results have been declared in PDF format.
Steps to check UP Board Class 10 and 12 scrutiny results 2020
Step 1: Go to Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj's official website - upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on link that mentions, 'High School/ Intermediate exam 2020 scrutiny result.'
Step 3: Select the region and a PDF document will open on your screen.
Step 4: Check for your roll number in the list. Save and take a print.
Direct link for UP Board Class 10 scrutiny result 2020:
Meerut region: https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/Scrutiny_Result2020_HS_Meerut.pdf
Bareilly region: https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/Scrutiny_Result2020_HS_Bareilly.pdf
Prayagraj region: https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/Scrutiny_Result2020_HS_Prayagraj.pdf
Gorakhpur region: https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/Scrutiny_Result2020_HS_Gorakhpur.pdf
Varanasi region: https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/Scrutiny_Result2020_HS_Vranasi.pdf
Direct link for UP Board Class 12 scrutiny result 2020:
Meerut region: https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/Scrutiny_Result2020_IN_Meerut.pdf
Bareilly region: https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/Scrutiny_Result2020_IN_Bareilly.pdf
Prayagraj region: https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/Scrutiny_Result2020_IN_Prayagraj.pdf
Gorakhpur region: https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/Scrutiny_Result2020_IN_Gorakhpur.pdf
Varanasi region: https://upmsp.edu.in/Downloads/Scrutiny_Result2020_IN_Vranasi.pdf
