UP Board begins advance registration for Class 9 and Class 11; apply before 25 August at upmsp.edu

The deadline for advance registration for Class 9 and 11 in schools affiliated to the UP Board is 5 August. As per a notification by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), the admission process for these two classes will continue till 25 August. The notification was released on Thursday.

According to Hindustan Times, there are more than 28,000 schools in the state that come under the jurisdiction of the UP Board.

Those who are applying for admission will be eligible to take UP Board’s class 10 and 12 examinations as regular students in 2022.

Principals of the schools concerned will have to deposit a challan of Rs 50 per student as an advance registration fee, which will be put in the government treasury, reported News18.

Head of schools will be issued a checklist regarding the details required for the scrutiny of all students registering for Class 9 and 11. The vetting process will take place between 26 August and 5 September. Those applying for admission will be allowed to make correction in online application form from 6 to 20 September.

Principals will be required to deposit a list of students along with the photographs of each on the list and receipt of the registration fee at their respective office of the district inspector of schools (DIoSs) by 30 September.

Students have to visit the official website of the UPMSP at https://upmsp.edu.in/ to register. They can also apply using the direct link - https://prereg.upmsp.edu.in/.