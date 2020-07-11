UP Board begins advance registration for Class 9 and Class 11; apply before 25 August at upmsp.edu
Those applying for admission will be allowed to make correction in online application form from 6 to 20 September.
The deadline for advance registration for Class 9 and 11 in schools affiliated to the UP Board is 5 August. As per a notification by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), the admission process for these two classes will continue till 25 August. The notification was released on Thursday.
According to Hindustan Times, there are more than 28,000 schools in the state that come under the jurisdiction of the UP Board.
Those who are applying for admission will be eligible to take UP Board’s class 10 and 12 examinations as regular students in 2022.
Principals of the schools concerned will have to deposit a challan of Rs 50 per student as an advance registration fee, which will be put in the government treasury, reported News18.
Head of schools will be issued a checklist regarding the details required for the scrutiny of all students registering for Class 9 and 11. The vetting process will take place between 26 August and 5 September. Those applying for admission will be allowed to make correction in online application form from 6 to 20 September.
Principals will be required to deposit a list of students along with the photographs of each on the list and receipt of the registration fee at their respective office of the district inspector of schools (DIoSs) by 30 September.
Students have to visit the official website of the UPMSP at https://upmsp.edu.in/ to register. They can also apply using the direct link - https://prereg.upmsp.edu.in/.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UP Board Results 2020: UPMSP declares results of Class 12 exams; check official website upmsp.edu.in for details
The results were declared in the presence of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma at a press conference in Lucknow's Lok Kalyan Bhawan
UP Board Class 10 Result 2020 Declared: UPMSP announces matriculation results; alternative websites to check score if official website is down
To beat the surge in traffic, the Uttar Pradesh Board or the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will publish the results on three different portals, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in
UP Board Result 2020 Declared: Steps to check Class 12 score on alternative websites if official website is unresponsive
Students can check UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 on alternative websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com if the official website is down