UP BEd Result 2019: MJPRU to declare Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE result 2019 shortly, check upbed2019.in for details

UP BEd Result 2019 | Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Bareli, is likely to declare the Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint Entrance Examination (BEd JEE) 2019 results today (Wednesday, 15 May).

Once the results are declared the candidates who appeared for the examination this year can check their scores at the official websites mjpur.ac.in and upbed2019.in. Candidates will be required to enter their registration number and password to view and download their results.

UP BEd JEE 2019 exam was held on 15 April, 2019 in two phases. In the morning, Paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 was held in the afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Steps to check B.Ed JEE 2019 result through official website:

Step 1: Visit the UP BEd 2019 JEE official website upbed2019.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘UP BEd 2019 JEE Form & Candidate Login’

Step 3: Enter you log in credentials and password

Step 4: Hit ‘Submit’

Step 5: Once, the result appears on the screen, download and take a printout it for future reference

The candidates who qualify in the UP BED JEE 2019 will then be required to apply for online entrance counselling. The shortlisted candidates who successfully qualify in the UP BED JEE 2019 examination will be eligible for admission in BEd courses offered by colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.