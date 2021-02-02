UP BEd JEE 2021 registration to begin on 18 Feb at lkouniv.ac.in; exam on 19 May

Candidates will have time till 15 March to fill the application forms but the last date is 23 March with late fees

The University of Lucknow, Department of Education has released an official notification for the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) for Bachelor’s in Education (BEd) programme. The notice published on the official website says that the registration process will begin from 18 February.

Candidates eligible to appear for the entrance examinations are advised to visit lkouniv.ac.in and check all the examination details. The last date for students to complete the online application process is 15 March and the UP JEE BEd 2021 will be conducted on 19 May.

Here is how you can register for the entrance test online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of University of Lucknow at lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Search for the link that says: ‘Apply online for UP JEE BEd 2021’ on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: You will redirected to another page

Step 4: Go through the eligibility criteria mentioned on the website and read all the guidelines thoroughly

Step 5: Go to the registration portal and click on ‘New Registration’

Step 6: Enter your personal as well as educational details in the given spaces

Step 7: Upload the scanned copies of your documents as proof, along with your scanned photograph and signature

Step 8: Once the application form has been completely filled, your login credentials will be generated

Step 9: Keep the login details safely and visit the website regularly for updates.

Candidates are advised to go through this application form guidelines released by the authority. Candidates will have time till 15 March to fill the application forms but the last date is 23 March with late fees. Candidates will be issued the hall tickets for the exam on 10 May.