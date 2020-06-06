UP B.Ed JEE 2020: Lucknow University allows change in exam centre; check details at lkouniv.ac.in

The University of Lucknow will allow applicants of Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed. JEE) to submit new choices for the exam centre. Registered candidates can make changes in their previously selected examination by visiting the website - lkouniv.ac.in .

"If none of the newly opted cities are allotted as examination centre, then any one centre from the applicants original three choices will be considered for the Examination," Lucknow University said in a notification.

The final selection of examination centre will be done by the University of Lucknow, it said.

According to a report by NDTV, UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 6 April. The examination got postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown. The varsity will announce the new dates for the examination soon.

Since the entrance exam has been delayed, the result and the counselling process will also be deferred.

UP B.Ed. JEE is conducted by Lucknow University for admission to B.Ed. programme offered by 16 universities in the state.

The report adds that the examination will have two papers. The first paper will have two parts - General Knowledge and Hindi language of 50 questions each.

The second paper will also have two parts - General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude (Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture) with each section having 50 questions.

All the questions in the examination carry two marks and one-third of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted for every wrong answer. The duration of each question paper is three hours.

A report by Times Now mentions that 2 lakh candidates will be granted admission through the UP JEE B.Ed. 2020.