UP B.Ed JEE 2020 counselling process for seats in over 2,000 Uttar Pradesh colleges starts today at lkouniv.ac.in
Candidates who have applied for UP B.Ed Jee counselling 2020 will be required to furnish copies of certain important documents for verification
Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed JEE) Counselling 2020 online registration process started on Thursday, 19 November, for which qualified candidates can register at lkouniv.ac.in.
The counselling process will be conducted in three phases - main, pooled and direct/spot admission.
Candidates between Rank 1 and Rank 50,000 are eligible to fill their choice from 19 to 23 November. The seat allotment result will be declared on 24 November and students will have to confirm the allotted seat by paying a fee till 26 November.
The second phase of registration will start from 24 November, for which students who have secured ranks from 50,001 to 1,40,000 will be eligible to apply. The third phase of counselling will be for candidates between 1,40,001 and 2,40,000, while the fourth phase will be for those from 2,40,001 till the end.
More rounds of counselling will be conducted if the seats are left vacant. Candidates will be offered seats in more than 2,000 institutes and colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates who have applied for UP B.Ed Jee counselling 2020 will be required to furnish copies of certain important documents for verification, including a copy of the provisional allotment cum confirmation letter from Lucknow University Portal, printout of application form, admit card, UP B.Ed JEE 2020 score card and proof of date of birth.
They will also be required to furnish all mark sheets and certificates up till the qualifying exam, original category, sub category and weightage certificates as well as original photo ID issued by government. Two passport size photographs and copies of all fees receipts will also be required to be submitted.
Here is the direct link to register for UP B.Ed JEE counselling 2020
