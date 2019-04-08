UP BEd 2019 admit card released: Visit official website of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University at upbed2019.in to collect it

UP BEd 2019 Admit Card: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has released Uttar Pradesh 2019 Admit Card on 8 April, 2019 on its official website.

Candidates appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) examination can visit the official site of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University: upbed2019.in and download the admit card from Monday onwards.

Steps to download UP BEd 2019 Admit Card

- Visit the official site of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University: upbed2019.in

- On homepage click on link that reads: UP B.Ed JEE 2019 B.Ed Entrance 2019

- On the new page that opens click on login link

- Click on download admit card link.

- Enter the credentials i.e user name and password and click on ‘Submit’.

- Once the admit card appears on the screen, click on download and get a print out of it.

On the day of the examination, candidates must bring an identity proof along with their admit card without which they will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

The UP BEd JEE 2019 examinations will be held on 15 April, 2019 in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. In paper 1 there will be 100 questions of 200 marks in total. Out of these 50 questions will be from General Knowledge and 50 questions will be from English/Hindi language.

In paper 2, there will be 100 questions, again carrying total 200 marks. Out of these 50 questions will be for General Aptitude Test and 50 will be subject-specific.

This year, the UP BEd examination will be conducted by Mahatma Jyotiba Fule Ruhelkhand University, Bareilly. According to Times Now, the number of seats for BEd will also increase from this year from the current two lakh seats in 2,200 colleges across the state.

