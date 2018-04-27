UP B.Ed 2018: Results of Uttar Pradesh B.Ed 2018 entrance exam announced, check score on upbed.nic.in

The University of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has announced the results of the B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) 2018 entrance exam on its official website on Friday. Candidates who appeared for the test can avail their results on the official website: upbed.nic.in.

Here's how those who appeared for the UP B.Ed 2018 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) can check their results:

Go to the official website of the Lucknow University: upbed.nic.in

Click on 'Entrance Result' at the top of the page. It will redirect to a new webpage.

Enter the roll number and registration number in the spaces provided.

After entering the details, hit 'Submit'.

Candidate's results will appear on the page.

Take a printout or download for future reference.

While the results have been announced on Friday, the rankings will be released later, reported News18 Hindi. The report also added that the counselling sessions are expected to begin from 1 June.

The UP B.Ed JEE was conducted on 11 April, 2018, according to The Times of India, and is for admission into the Bachelor of Education programme.