UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: Results for 69,000 posts declared today; check here atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has announced the UP assistant teacher recruitment result. As per a report in The Indian Express, even though the results have been declared, candidates will be able to check their mark sheets on 13 May.

Over 4 lakh candidates had registered in the recruitment exam for 69,000 posts. Around 1.4 lakh candidates have qualified for the next round.

Aspirants will be able to view the result at the official websites atrexam.upsdc.gov.in and upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Hindustan Times reports that out all the candidates who have passed the exam, 36,314 candidates are from general category. There are 84,868 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 24,308 from Scheduled Caste (SC) and 27 from Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered that the results of the recruitment drive should be declared within one week.

The UP assistant teacher recruitment exam was conducted on 6 January 2019 and the answer key was released on 10 May, 2020. Following the exam, the government had increased the eligibility cut-off to 65 percent from 45 percent for general category and from 40 percent to 60 percent for reserved category candidates.

However, many aspirants had objected to the change. The government maintained that this has been done to ensure quality teachers make through and a subsequent High Court ruling gave a final judgment in the government’s favour.

