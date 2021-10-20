The two parties has joined hands to fight the battle of the deprived, oppressed, backward, Dalits, women, farmers, youth and the weaker section, as per Samajwadi Party's Twitter handle

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday formally announced it would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Making the announcement, the Samajwadi Party in a tweet said that the two parties will join hands to fight the battle of the deprived, the oppressed, the backward, the Dalits, women, farmers, youth and the weaker section to defeat the BJP.

वंचितों, शोषितों, पिछड़ों, दलितों, महिलाओं, किसानों, नौजवानों, हर कमजोर वर्ग की लड़ाई समाजवादी पार्टी और सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी मिलकर लड़ेंगे। सपा और सुभासपा आए साथ,

— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 20, 2021

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar shared a video of the meet with a similar message on Twitter.

अबकी बार, भाजपा साफ़! समाजवादी पार्टी और सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी मिलकर आए साथ। दलितों, पिछड़ों अल्पसंख्यकों के साथ सभी वर्गों को धोखा देने वाली भाजपा सरकार के दिन हैं बचे चार। मा. पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं सपा के सुप्रीमो आदरणीय श्री अखिलेश यादव जी से शिष्टाचार मुलाकात की। pic.twitter.com/XhoT2jalDh — Om Prakash Rajbhar (@oprajbhar) October 20, 2021

The news comes as a surprise as last week, Rajbhar had hinted that he might again form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming UP assembly elections.

Rajbhar, who was addressing a press conference in Lucknow, said, "In the interest of the society, we went to the BJP with the report of the Social Justice Committee, but the BJP did not listen to us, now if the BJP accepts it, then we can go with them also."

