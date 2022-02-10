UP Assembly polls 2022: Groom casts vote ahead of wedding; watch viral video

Ankur Balyan who cast his vote in Muzaffarnagar said that exercising his voting right was more important than the wedding

Setting an example of the importance of voting, a groom cast his vote at a polling station in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar ahead of his wedding today, 10 February. The groom's gesture of setting his priorities straight has gained attention on the internet.

As Uttar Pradesh began polling for the first phase of the Assembly elections from today, the date of voting in Muzaffarnagar clashed with Ankur Balyan’s wedding day. But rather than skipping the chance to cast his ballot, he decided to fulfill his duty as a citizen by participating in the festival of democracy. Hence, Balyan reached the polling station to cast his vote.

The video of the groom, which was shared by news agency ANI, is earning praise online. In the video clip, Ankur Balyan can be seen saying, "Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu, (First vote, then wife)".

#WATCH | "Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam," says Ankur Balyan, a bridegroom who had come to cast his vote at a polling booth in Muzaffarnagar ahead of his wedding today.#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/KaYsv5s2Bb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 35,000 views and more than 1,500 likes. Many people praised the groom for fulfilling his responsibility as a citizen.

Polling for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections took place in 58 constituencies spanning over 11 districts in the state's western zone. Voters in large numbers reached the polling booths to cast their votes.

A voter turnout of 48,24 percent was recorded till 3 pm, as per a report in Business Standard. The Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases. The counting of votes are slated to be done on 10 March.

This is not the first time that a groom has cast his vote before marriage. There had been several incidents in the past when grooms, as well as brides, had voted on their wedding day.

In another instance in 2021, a groom in his wedding attire had reached a polling booth in Khuda Ali Sher, Chandigarh to exercise his voting rights for Chandigarh municipal corporation polls, as per a report in The Times of India.

