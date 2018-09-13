You are here:
UP Anti-Terrorism Squad arrests Hizbul terrorist in Kanpur for planning attack on Ganesh Chaturthi

India Press Trust of India Sep 13, 2018 18:35:28 IST

Lucknow: An Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who was planning an attack on Ganesh Chaturthi was arrested in Kanpur on Thursday, police said.

Representational image. IBN

The arrest was made by the state's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

"The terrorist has been identified as Qamar-uz-Zama (37), a resident of Assam, and is an active member of Hizbul Mujahideen," Director General of Police OP Singh said.

He was arrested in Kanpur's Chakeri area, Singh said at a hurriedly convened press conference in Lucknow.


