UP: 12-year-old girl begs for help lying in a pool of blood after rape, but men around shamelessly film her

Kannauj(UP): Humanity died a painful death in UP’s Kannuaj, when a group of onlookers surrounded a severely injured 12-year-old girl, who was crying for help after allegedly being raped and dumped at the spot. Instead of helping the girl, a group of men allegedly took pictures and made videos of her.

The incident came to light after the disturbing video of the incident went viral on social media showing the people shamelessly filming the grievously injured girl, instead of helping her. The girl had multiple injuries, including on her head.

In the video, the girl can be seen raising her hand, making an effort to reach up to the people for help, but to no avail as the people who had surrounded her were busy filming. The video shows at least 3-4 men with mobile phones in their hands, shooting the injured girl from different angles.

They can be heard asking whether the police were informed. Another asked for the police chief’s number. But the filming continued with no attempts to help the girl.

The girl, who was dumped at the back of Dak Bangla guest house in Kannauj, waited until a senior police officer arrived and picked her up in his arms. Another video shows the cop, running around in the traffic with the girl in his arms.

He then boarded an Auto rickshaw to reach the district hospital where she was admitted for treatment. Police is yet to ascertain if she was subjected to sexual violence or not.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said, “The minor girl was found injured and the local police rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

“A case has been registered under the relevant sections based on a complaint by the girl’s family, he said. It is not clear if the girl was sexually assaulted. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

According to the girl’s family, she had gone out to buy a piggy bank in the afternoon. When she did not return home till the evening, her parents mounted a search for her, reports say.

Reportedly, the girl was referred from Kannauj District hospital to Kanpur after being referred by doctors keeping her critical condition in view. The local residents allege that the girl was gang-raped and dumped there.

However, the police are denying the claim of residents.

Gursahaiganj police station in-charge Manoj Pandey said it was too early to arrive at any conclusion and the police were waiting for the girl to give a statement.

