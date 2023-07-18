'Unstable prime ministerial contender': Posters target Nitish Kumar amid Opposition meeting in Bengaluru

Ahead of the second day of Opposition leaders’ meeting in Bengaluru, massive posters targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were put up at Bengaluru’s Chalukya Circle, Windsor Manor Bridge and on the Airport road near Hebbal.

One of the posters read: Sultanganj Bridge – Nitish Kumar’s gift to Bihar that keeps on collapsing.

#WATCH | Karnataka | Ahead of the second day of Opposition leaders’ meeting in Bengaluru, posters and banners targetting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were put up at Bengaluru’s Chalukya Circle, Windsor Manor Bridge and on the Airport road near Hebbal. pic.twitter.com/y6wCro7SXF — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

While bridges in Bihar cannot withstand his reign, count on him to lead the ‘Opposition Unity’ campaign, the poster added.

The banner also had the dates of the incident.

Another such poster called him the “unstable prime ministerial contender”.

Meanwhile, the police personnel were seen removing posters from certain sites and are also trying to identify the people behind the act.

#UPDATE | Karnataka | Police personnel remove banners from Bengaluru’s Chalukya Circle. Posters and banners targetting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were put up at several locations, including this spot, across Bengaluru ahead of the second day of the joint Opposition meeting. pic.twitter.com/GzIg4JdhRu — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties gathered in Bengaluru on Monday for crucial deliberations to chalk out a joint programme aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

On Tuesday, the second day of the talks, sources said the parties will also finalise the name of their alliance, issue a joint declaration and finalise a committee for the functioning of the grouping.

They will also announce two sub-committees one for finalising the common minimum programme along with communication points and the other for chalking out a joint opposition programme of events, rallies and conventions.

The sources said the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was discussed on Monday and further talks would take place on Tuesday. Discussions on state-wise seat-sharing and ironing out differences among regional outfits are on the agenda, they said, adding the issue of Manipur was discussed and the need for sending an all-party delegation to the violence-hit state stressed upon.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, who were seated next to each other, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers M K Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren and RJD chief Lalu Prasad were among those who attended the dinner meeting where the agenda for the formal talks starting Tuesday morning was finalised.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was the only leader among the invitees not present at the meeting at the Taj West End Hotel, left for Bengaluru on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves from his residence in Mumbai. He will participate in the joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka today. pic.twitter.com/6dZL73rqam — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

