Unrest in Manipur's Moreh as Myanmar installs border pillar 3 kms inside Indian territory; prohibitory orders imposed

India Press Trust of India Jul 07, 2018 15:21:52 IST

Imphal: Prohibitory orders were imposed on Saturday in some areas in Moreh sub-division after unrest over the alleged shifting of an India-Myanmar border pillar well into the Indian territory.

Representational image. Reuters

Tengnoupal District Magistrate A Tombikanta ordered imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC during the night hours for the next six months in some parts of the sub-division.

The orders prohibit assembly of five or more people from 7 pm to 4 am and carrying any weapon.

It was imposed after rising tension in the area over "shifting" of border pillar No 81 three kilometres inside the Indian territory, officials said.

The move comes a day after a visit by the Manipur Revenue Minister Karam Shyam to the area where he said a high power committee on border pillars would submit a detailed report to the government on the contested pillar.

The border pillar was erected in 1969-70, the minister had said.

The residents of Kwatha Khunou had flagged the issue last month, alleging encroachment. Their claim was supported by several social bodies and political parties.


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 15:21 PM

