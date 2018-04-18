You are here:
Unnao rape case: Uttar Pradesh govt to write to Centre seeking death penalty for rapists, says Yogi Adityanath

India PTI Apr 18, 2018 22:41:41 IST

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will ask the Centre to amend existing laws to ensure death penalty to rapists, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

File image of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI

"It is necessary that rapists get strict punishment. We are going to send a letter to the Centre to make necessary amendments to award capital punishment to rapists," Adityanath said according to a release issued.

The comments, made in a meeting called to review law and order, come in the backdrop of a massive outrage over Unnao and Kathua cases. A BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, stands accused of rape in Unnao in UP while a minor was allegedly killed after being raped in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

Adityanath said the state government has a zero-tolerance policy against crime.

"From beat constable to the Samajwadi Party all should be made accountable and answerable. The senior officials should keep an eye and ensure immediate action against those found guilty of laxity," he said. The chief minister emphasised that crime against women should be checked and 1,090 women power line should be strengthened and the 'anti-Romeo squads' should also be associated with them.

"The police should also do foot patrolling and establish a dialogue with people. Those having dubious past should not be made SHOs," he said.


Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 22:41 PM

