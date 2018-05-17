You are here:
Unnao rape case: Special court hands over arrested policemen to CBI for interrogation

India PTI May 17, 2018 22:38:27 IST

Lucknow: A special CBI court on Thursday handed over the two policemen arrested in connection with the Unnao rape case to the CBI for interrogation for three days after taking them into judicial custody. Station House Officer Ashok Singh Bhadauriya and Sub-Inspector Kamta Prasad Singh of Makhi police station were arrested on Wednesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Representational image. CNN News18

The duo is accused of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence over the death of the father of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger at Unnao, reportedly in judicial custody.

Passing the order, CBI's special judicial magistrate Vineeta Singh fixed 21 May as the date for hearing on the application moved seeking their bail. The two were booked for falsely implicating the rape survivor's father under the Arms Act. The CBI had arrested them for the offences of sections 193 (false evidence), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and 3/25 of the Arms Act.

The minor girl had alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on 4 June, 2017, where she had gone with a relative seeking a job. Her father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on 3 April this year and put in jail on 5 April. Frustrated with the alleged inaction and coercion from powerful people, the victim attempted self-immolation in front of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence on 8 April.

The next day, her father died in jail, with the postmortem report mentioning serious injuries on his body.


