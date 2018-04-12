Unnao rape case: FIR filed against Kuldeep Singh Sengar; BJP MLA booked under 4 sections of IPC, POSCO Act

Lucknow: The police on Thursday registered an FIR against Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao district.

The MLA has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Superintendent of Police (SP), Unnao, Pushpanjali Devi said.

The FIR has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage,), 363 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Maksi police station, the officer said.

Police said the FIR against the MLA was registered early Thursday morning.

Late Wednesday night, the Yogi Adityanath government had decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into the Unnao rape case.

Facing heat and growing outrage over the alleged involvement of Sengar in the rape, the government had also decided to register an FIR against the legislator and the other accused and hand over the investigation to the agency.

The government has also recommended a CBI probe into the death of the victim's father allegedly in custody on Monday.

The decisions were taken after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted under additional director general of police (Lucknow zone), to look into the matter submitted its report to the government.

The development came hours after the Allahabad High Court sought the Uttar Pradesh government's stand on the incident on a letter to the court by senior lawyer Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi detailing the case and posted the matter for hearing today.

The Supreme Court has decided to hear next week a plea for a CBI probe. The plea also alleged that the woman's father was tortured and killed in police custody.

The wife of the accused BJP MLA, Sangeeta Sengar, had on Wednesday demanded narco tests of her husband and the 17-year-old girl.