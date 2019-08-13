Unnao rape case: Delhi court orders in-camera trial taking cognisance of threats to witnesses, asks media not to reveal their identity

The Tiz Hazari court in Delhi on Tuesday ordered an in-camera trial in the 2017 Unnao rape case, taking cognisance of the threat posed to the witnesses.

CNN-News18 reported that there may be a threat to as many as 52 witnesses in the case.

"Keeping in mind the vulnerability and threat perception to the witnesses, it's not only going to be an in-camera trial but (will also be) in a manner that they feel secure, safe and given facility to dispose them without any fear. The order on the altercation or modification or addition of charges will be tomorrow morning," the court said.

The court also directed media houses to refrain from revealing the identity of the witnesses.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to file a report regarding the status of the 20 cases registered against the Unnao teen survivor and her family members.

A bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and BR Gavai said that they don't want to "widen the scope" and interfere in other cases lodged against them in the state.

The apex court was told by an advocate, appearing in the case that proceedings in the four cases, which were transferred to Delhi are being carried out on a day-to-day basis before Tiz Hazari court.

The Supreme Court bench said it will hear the Unnao case again on 19 August.

On 10 August, the counsel for the Unnao rape survivor told the Tiz Hazari court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) "deliberately" did not name the prime accused, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and his brother in the murder case of the survivor's father.

The submissions were made before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, who held a special hearing on a court holiday with the Delhi High Court's permission to comply with the Supreme Court's 45-day deadline to conclude the trial.

Appearing for the CBI, senior public prosecutor Ashok Bhartendu denied the allegation and said the investigation officer collected the evidence in the case in all "fairness" and there was no "mala fide" intention on his part.

Ten persons, including Sengar and his brother Atul Singh Sengar and three Uttar Pradesh police officers, have been named as accused in the CBI chargesheet.

The investigating agency, on 8 August, had told the Delhi court that Sengar and his brother assaulted the father of the 19-year-old survivor and falsely framed him in an Arms Act case, in collusion with three state police officials and five others.

The agency made the submissions before Sharma, telling that Sengar and his "accomplices" got an FIR lodged, accusing the Unnao survivor's father of possessing a country-made pistol and four live cartridges.

The FIR also accused the father of verbally abusing Atul Singh Sengar and others involved in the case.

CBI counsel Bhartendu told the court that the three police officials, accused in the case of assaulting the victim's father, included the then Makhi police station's in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad and Constable Amir Khan.

With inputs from PTI