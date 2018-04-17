Unnao rape case: CBI registers fourth case following orders of Allahabad High Court

New Delhi: The CBI has taken over the probe in the fourth case related to the alleged kidnapping and gangrape of a minor days after she was raped allegedly by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, officials said on Tuesday.

The case has been registered on the directions of the Allahabad High Court which had strongly criticised the state administration for inaction against the accused in spite of complaints made to the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and instructions from it to submit the report. The CBI has already registered three cases related to the alleged rape of the girl by Sengar on 4 June, 2017, allegations of arms act against victim's father and alleged rioting in which her father was killed.

In the fresh FIR, the agency has named Shubham Singh and Awadesh Tiwari as the accused in the case of alleged kidnapping and gangrape of the Unnao girl. Sections related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 have also been slapped by the CBI.

In its order, the high court had noted that the case was registered on 20 June, 2017 and a charge sheet as also filed by the police. The accused are out on bail, it had said. "This FIR was in connection with the alleged incident of kidnapping and gang rape that occurred during 11 June and 20 June 2017... It appears, that according to the complaint and the prosecutrix, though they named Kuldeep Singh, MLA also in the said complaint, the police did not take down his name nor did they allow her to make any allegations/complaint against him," the high court had said.

Taking note of the victim's complaint, the bench of Chief Justice Dilip B Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar observed that she was enticed on the night of 11 June, 2017, by her neighbour on the pretext of providing her job.

"Awdhesh and Shubham in the car raped her repeatedly. She tried to escape but was beaten and intimidated. She was kept in the custody of Shubham at his house, where, she was repeatedly raped by other persons," it had underlined.

From the narration of facts, it appears that the accused named and unnamed, therein, were known to Kuldeep Singh, it had pointed out. It is alleged that she was sold for Rs 60,000 to some person in Agra and was recovered by the police on the morning of 20 June, 2017 and brought her to police station Maakhi.

"It is alleged that en route she was continuously threatened and warned by the police officials to say whatever she would be instructed or else her father shall be killed as has been directed by Kuldeep Singh," the bench had noted.

The bench had directed the CBI to "carry out further investigation/re-open the investigation" and take it to its logical end within the prescribed time.