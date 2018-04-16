Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj inaugurates 'nightclub' in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, sparks controversy

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj inaugurated a 'nightclub' in the Aliganj area of Lucknow on Sunday, according to reports. He has reportedly courted controversy because he represents Unnao in the Lok Sabha and the development comes as the country is outraging over the alleged rape of a woman by BJP's Kuldeep Singh Sengar in that very constituency.

The nightclub, called Let's Meet, is located on the second floor of Jeet Plaza near Ram Ram Bank crossing in Aliganj area of the Uttar Pradesh capital, according to a Zee News report.

However, The Times of India reported that Maharaj has lodged a complaint with BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey and sought action against a party functionary who urged him to inaugurate the club.

"I was told by former Uttar Pradesh state president Rajjan Singh that it was a restaurant owned by his son-in-law. I agreed," Maharaj was quoted as saying in the report.

In the past, Maharaj had said that couples displaying their affection in public should be put behind bars. "Be it a motorcycle, car or park, couples can be seen behaving in a vulgar fashion. They hug each other as if the girl will eat the boy or the boy will eat the girl," he had said.