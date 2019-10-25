Unmanned 3,000 ton tanker carrying naphtha drifting towards Goa's Panaji; Indian Coast Guard monitoring situation

An unmanned tanker believed to be carrying a cargo of naphtha, a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture, on Thursday began to drift towards the shores of Panaji.

The tanker was anchored at the Mormugao Port Trust in South Goa. The tanker started to drift after strong winds and a rough current caused its anchor line to break.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, the Port Trust authorities are in the process of stopping the 3,000 ton tanker from drifting further towards the state capital. Attempts are on to tow the tanker back to its berth at Mormugao Port Trust.

The Indian Coast Guard is closely monitoring the situation, said the report.

On Thursday, Goa received almost 90 millimetres of rainfall, reported PTI.

Predicting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in the state on 25 October, the India Metereological Department issued a red alert.

With inputs from PTI

