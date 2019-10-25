Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Unmanned 3,000 ton tanker carrying naphtha drifting towards Goa's Panaji; Indian Coast Guard monitoring situation

India FP Staff Oct 25, 2019 00:19:55 IST

  • An unmanned tanker believed to be carrying a cargo of naphtha, a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture, has begun to drift towards the shores of Panaji

  • The tanker, which was anchored at Mormugaon Port Trust, began drifting on Thursday after strong winds and a rough current caused its anchor line to break

  • According to the Indian Coast Guard, the Port Trust authorities are in the process of stopping the 3,000 ton tanker from drifting further towards the state capital

An unmanned tanker believed to be carrying a cargo of naphtha, a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture, on Thursday began to drift towards the shores of Panaji.

File Image of Indian Coast Gurad. ANI

The tanker was anchored at the Mormugao Port Trust in South Goa. The tanker started to drift after strong winds and a rough current caused its anchor line to break.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, the Port Trust authorities are in the process of stopping the 3,000 ton tanker from drifting further towards the state capital. Attempts are on to tow the tanker back to its berth at Mormugao Port Trust.

The Indian Coast Guard is closely monitoring the situation, said the report.

On Thursday, Goa received almost 90 millimetres of rainfall, reported PTI.

Predicting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in the state on 25 October, the India Metereological Department issued a red alert.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 00:19:55 IST

