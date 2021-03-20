University of Madras declares UG, PG supplementary exam results, check at unom.ac.in

Almost 60,000 candidates appeared for the arrear exams conducted from 21 December, 2020 to 10 February, 2021

The University of Madras (UNOM) has announced the results of the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) exams (except for the first semester) on Friday, 19 March. Students can visit the official website — unom.ac.in to check the results of the April 2020 Supplementary and November 2020.

How to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the website unom.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find an option titled ‘Click on the option UG/PG (Except First Semester)/Professional Degree Examination Results - April 2020 Supplementary / November 2020. Here is the direct link.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your ‘registration number’ and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen. Download it.

Step 5: Take a print out of the scorecard and keep it safely for future reference.

Around 2 lakh students appeared for the exams conducted between December 2020 and January 2021. Almost 60,000 candidates gave arrear exams between 21 December to 10 February.

As per reports, students had registered in April 2020 for the arrears exams, however, they were cancelled after a state government order.

The arrear exams were then conducted after a Madras High Court order refrained universities in the state from declaring the results without conducting the examination. The High Court also said that these exams could be conducted in offline or offline mode.