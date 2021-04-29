The varsity has also extended the date for admission-related formalities for all the candidates selected for the 2-year LLM Programme

The University of Kashmir has postponed the Semester Exams 2021 for undergraduate and postgraduate courses till 15 May. The decision has been taken due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

Earlier, the exams were to be conducted by 2 May but now stand deferred. The university will soon announce the new dates on the official website - kashmiruniversity.net.

Most of the UG/PG classes are being conducted in online mode. Earlier, some students were coming to the university for laboratory, research, thesis or internship work. But, now the entire university has been closed till 3 May to stop the spread of coronavirus .

In view of the difficulties being faced by the students due to COVID- 19, the varsity has also extended the date for admission-related formalities for all the candidates selected for the 2-year LLM Programme, PG courses and other programmes of Distance Mode. Now, shortlisted students can submit their documents by 30 April.

As per a notification, it has been advised that any university member who has COVID-19 symptoms shall not visit the varsity even after its opening. All the hostels have been vacated and currently, only a few research scholars are staying at the boardings.

The staff working in the University Health Centre, Sanitation, Landscape wing, construction wing will resume work once the university opens.

The university is also going to set up a help desk at the Examination Wing, Directorate of Students Welfare, and Registration Section Level. Students will be notified regarding the same soon.