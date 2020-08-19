University of Hyderabad to conduct PG entrance examination between 24 and 26 September in online mode

The university plans to complete the admission process and commence the classes of the new academic session by the first week of November, its vice-chancellor said

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will this year conduct entrance examination for admission to various post graduate (PG) and research programmes in the online mode between 24 and 26 September.

According to a report by The Hindu Business Line, Vice-Chancellor of the University Appa Rao Podile, during a press conference on Wednesday, said that the varsity has decided to hold the entrance exam after the Supreme Court gave its nod to conduct JEE Main and NEET 2020 in September.

Podile said that the UoH plans to complete the admission process and commence the classes of the new academic session latest by the first week of November.

A report by The Indian Express said that a record number of 62,853 candidates have applied for admission in the Hyderabad University for the academic session 2020-21.

Of the total applicants, 35.26 percent belong to the general category, 33.70 percent are OBC, 4.77 percent are EWS and 17.37 percent and 8.90 percent respectively are from SC and ST category.

This year, 48.96 percent of applicants are male, while 51 percent are female. The remaining 0.04 percent belongs to the transgender category.

Most number of applications has been received for IMSc (5-year Integrated) Sciences (MA/PY/CH/SB/AG).

Meanwhile, the UoH will resume online classes of about 2,000 ongoing post-graduate students pursing various programmes in the university from 20 August. The classes were suspended for all batches on 15 March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The varsity has also granted a special allowance to students from deprived background to help meet the cost of online classes. They will be receiving Rs 1,000 per month from the UoH as digital access grant.