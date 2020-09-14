University of Hyderabad to conduct final exams on 16 September: Here's all you need to know

The University of Hyderabad spokesperson mentioned the measures taken to ensure a student is not able to cheat or resort to any unfair means during the course of the test.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is going to conduct the final year examination on 16 September. The varsity has finalised a method for conducting the last semester tests.

According to The Times of India, the department heads of the University of Hyderabad were given several options to choose from and most of them opted for a pen and paper test in the online mode. Students appearing for the University of Hyderabad Final Exams will not have to type in their answers or be on a video call.

Professor Vinod Pavarala, who is the spokesperson of UoH, said, “Most departments have decided to send the question paper to the students online and give them two to four hours of time to write their answers.” He said that the students need not be on a video call or online while writing the answers. But they will have to send a scanned copy of their answer sheets to the varsity after the conclusion of exams.

The spokesperson also mentioned the measures taken to ensure a student is not able to cheat or resort to any unfair means during the course of the test. He said even though the exam was on the lines of an open book test, the questions will have “an element of analysis and interpretation” so that students can be judged on the basis of their novel answers.

Additionally, some departments will be conducting oral exams after the theory papers to check how engaged a student is with their course and curriculum. The final year exam will be of 50 marks. Students will be evaluated for the rest 50 marks “on a continuous basis”.

On the other hand, the University of Hyderabad will be conducting the online entrance examination for the 2020-21 batch from 24 September, reported Jagran Josh. These exams will be for the postgraduate candidates along with those opting for integrated courses.