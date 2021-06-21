Students will be shortlisted for the University of Hyderabad programmes on the basis of scores obtained in an online entrance test. The syllabus of the online entrance test will be based on the programmes opted and course selected

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has begun the online application process for admissions to postgraduate (PG), integrated PG, and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes for the academic year 2021-22.

Aspirants seeking admission to PG programmes can register online by visiting the official website uohyd.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is 20 July.

Candidates should note that they will be allowed to sit for the UOH entrance test only if they have submitted the application form within the deadline. Before applying for the above-mentioned courses, aspirants are advised to check the notification for details regarding the eligibility criteria.

"As a transitory measure, a candidate who has passed a two-year degree course may also be considered for admission, provided she/he has undergone a further one-year bridge course and passed the same," as per the online brochure.

Before filling the application form, candidates must register themselves on the official website with their names, contact details, choice of exam centre and course applied for.

Here's the direct link to register: online.uohyd.ac.in/LogUOH.aspx

Meanwhile, the syllabus of the online entrance test will be based on the programme opted and courses selected by the applicant.

According to the brochure, candidates must have completed a three-year undergraduate degree offered by any university and autonomous college for PG and integrated 5-year programmes.

Meanwhile, candidates who are in their final year of the bachelor's programme are also eligible to submit the application form.

While submitting the form, applicants are requested to pay an application fee using a debit card, credit card, net banking facility, UPI or BHIM App. Along with the fee payment, candidates will also have to upload scanned copies of mark sheets, photographs and signatures along with the application form.