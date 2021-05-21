Those who had appeared for Semester I, III and V of BCom exams for 2020 academic session can check their scores by visiting the two official websites exametc.com and wbresults.nic.in

The University of Calcutta has announced the result for all the odd semesters of BCom Examinations 2020. The result has been announced for First, Third and Fifth semester examinations for BCom Honours, General and Major degress. Those who had appeared for the exams can check their scores by visiting the two official websites www.exametc.com and www.wbresults.nic.in.

Students can follow these simple steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to either exametc.com or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the semester you want to check the result for

Step 3: Enter 12 digit roll number

Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen. Check it

Step 5: Take a printout and save a copy

Earlier, an official notification stated, "The results of BCom Semester-I/III/V (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2020 (Under CBCS) will be published on 21st May. The online results of the said examinations will be available on the following websites on that day from 04:00 p.m. onwards by entering the 12-digit Roll & Number excluding the hyphens”.

https://www.caluniv.ac.in/admission/Result-BCOM-Semester-I-III-V.pdf

On 17 May, the Calcutta University had declared the results for BA/BSc Semester-I/III/V (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2020. The result is available on exametc.com.

As per the state government’s orders, the university is closed till 30 May due to COVID-19 .

The university recently lost four faculty members to the 2019 SARS coronavirus . Professor Keshab Chandra Choudhuri from the Department of Political Science, Professor Biswapati Mukherjee (ex-professor and director of the SN Pradhan Centre for Neurosciences), Professor Aditya Chattopadhyay of the Department of Statistics and Professor Sarbajit Chaudhuri from the Department of Economics died of COVID-19 .

