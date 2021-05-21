University of Calcutta BCom results: Scores for odd semesters for 2020 released; check details here
Those who had appeared for Semester I, III and V of BCom exams for 2020 academic session can check their scores by visiting the two official websites exametc.com and wbresults.nic.in
The University of Calcutta has announced the result for all the odd semesters of BCom Examinations 2020. The result has been announced for First, Third and Fifth semester examinations for BCom Honours, General and Major degress. Those who had appeared for the exams can check their scores by visiting the two official websites www.exametc.com and www.wbresults.nic.in.
Students can follow these simple steps to check the results:
Step 1: Go to either exametc.com or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the semester you want to check the result for
Step 3: Enter 12 digit roll number
Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen. Check it
Step 5: Take a printout and save a copy
Earlier, an official notification stated, "The results of BCom Semester-I/III/V (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2020 (Under CBCS) will be published on 21st May. The online results of the said examinations will be available on the following websites on that day from 04:00 p.m. onwards by entering the 12-digit Roll & Number excluding the hyphens”.
https://www.caluniv.ac.in/admission/Result-BCOM-Semester-I-III-V.pdf
On 17 May, the Calcutta University had declared the results for BA/BSc Semester-I/III/V (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2020. The result is available on exametc.com.
As per the state government’s orders, the university is closed till 30 May due to COVID-19 .
The university recently lost four faculty members to the 2019 SARS coronavirus . Professor Keshab Chandra Choudhuri from the Department of Political Science, Professor Biswapati Mukherjee (ex-professor and director of the SN Pradhan Centre for Neurosciences), Professor Aditya Chattopadhyay of the Department of Statistics and Professor Sarbajit Chaudhuri from the Department of Economics died of COVID-19 .
Keywords:
also read
Jagdeep Dhankar shown black flags on visit to assess post-poll violence in West Bengal's Cooch Behar
The run-up to the visit was marked by a war of words between the West Bengal governor and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, with the latter claiming that the visit violated norms as it was being undertaken 'unilaterally'
Mamata Banerjee's silence over post-poll violence concerning, says West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar
The governor was visiting the Ranpagli camp in Assam's Dhubri district where people from Cooch Behar in West Bengal have allegedly taken shelter after announcement of election results
No 'lockdown' on Bengal political mudslinging as TMC, BJP exchange barbs over Narada case, post-poll violence
Both the TMC and BJP appear more intent on attacking each other rather than taking on the COVID-19 pandemic