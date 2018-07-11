Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

United Nations report on human rights violations in Kashmir is a 'nefarious conspiracy' by Pakistan, claims BJP

India Press Trust of India Jul 11, 2018 08:47:51 IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday termed a recent UNHRC report on alleged human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir as a "nefarious conspiracy" designed by Pakistan, following reports that a Canada-based Pakistani was in touch with the author of the report.

File image of Sambit Patra addressing the media. Twitter/@BJP4India

File image of Sambit Patra addressing the media. Twitter/@BJP4India

"Confession of the Canada-based Pakistani Imam, Zafar Bangash, shows that this report was in fact a nefarious conspiracy designed by Pakistan foreign office," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said in a statement. Patra was responding to the reports that Bangash has claimed that the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein was in constant touch with him while preparing the report.

The report, which was released last month, by the United Nations Human Rights Commission is the first-ever report on alleged human rights violation in Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It demanded an international probe on the alleged rights violation in Kashmir. "Pakistan stands exposed yet again.We had seen how Pakistan previously showcased fake photographs in UN on Kashmir and was rebuked by the UN. The stand of the Indian government is validated today," he said.

Patra also demanded an apology from the people, including senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who were blaming the government for "deteriorating" situation in Jammu and Kashmir.


Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 08:47 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores