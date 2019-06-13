Uniraj result 2019: Rajasthan university releases BSc and BCom exam results; UG students can check score at uniraj.ac.in

The University of Rajasthan has declared the result for two of its undergraduate courses- Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce. Candidates who have appeared for the UG courses exam 2019 can check their result on the official site of Rajasthan university, uniraj.ac.in.

The examination was held between March and April 2019.

Here is how to check your score for Rajasthan University UG exam 2019:

Step 1. Visit the official site of the University of Rajasthan at uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result section available on the right-hand corner of the page

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the 'Results' link

Step 4: Press the respective course and enter the roll number

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and keep a print out of the same for future reference

The university had already released the result of BSc Part II and Part III, BSc Home Science Part I, II, III, BCom Part I, Part II, Part III (Hons and Pass). Apart from this, the University has also released MTech and MRHM result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and want to check for more information can visit the official site of Rajasthan university for details.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.