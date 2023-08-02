Nuh violence: Union Minister Rao Inderjit briefs PM Modi

Rao Inderjit Singh, the Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Gurugram briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Nuh violence on Wednesday.

The minister has reportedly raised concerns about the instigation from both sides that led to the violence in Nuh.

He questioned the presence of swords and sticks during a religious procession and called for a thorough examination of the situation.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have reportedly died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

The death toll in the communal violence in Haryana rose to six on Wednesday with the Vishva Hindu Parishad reporting the death of an injured Bajrang Dal activist while many shops and godowns were torched in Gurugram which remained on the edge following clashes here and Nuh.

According to the police, vandalism and arson were reported in at least five areas in Gurugram on Tuesday last night.

A fire broke out at a godown and an adjoining puncture shop in sector 70A around 9:30 pm on Tuesday. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was controlled within half an hour, police said, adding that around 1 am, three godowns near Teekli village were torched.

Two meat shops were vandalised in the Badshahpur area while a godown in Palam Vihar was also set on fire. Slums near Nakhdola village were also attacked by a group of youths, a senior police officer said.

He said that some people tried to set a puncture shop on fire near Maruti Kunj in the Bhondsi area but they fled after seeing a police team in the area.