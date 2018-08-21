You are here:
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar's aide found hanging at Delhi residence; no suicide note found, says police

New Delhi: A personal assistant of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar committed suicide early Monday at his residence in south Delhi, police said.

The official, Kundan Singh, aged 30, was staying with his family in Laxmibai Nagar near Sarojini Nagar.

"His family informed police around 2 am that he had hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his room," Station House Officer Ritu Raj said.

"A native of Bihar, Kundan had returned from office on Sunday and went to sleep in his room after dinner. When she went to check later, she found him hanging," the officer said.

"No suicide note was found. We are trying to ascertain the cause and questioning his family," he added. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.


