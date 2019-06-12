Thawar Chand Gehlot appointed Leader of House for Rajya Sabha; Piyush Goyal to be Deputy Leader of Upper House

New Delhi: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed the Leader of the House for the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, Union Minister for Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal will take charge as the Deputy Leader for the Upper House of the Indian Parliament.

Gehlot, on 4 June, took charge as Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. He was holding this ministry as a Cabinet minister during the NDA's first term. Goyal was given the charge of the Finance portfolio in January this year, while Arun Jaitley was recuperating from a kidney transplant, and presented the interim budget this year.

While Gehlot represents Shajapur reserved Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Goyal is an MP for Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha has been convened to meet for the Budget Session from 20 June, the day President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of Parliament.

The session will continue till 26 July. In all, there will be 27 meetings of the upper house of the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha has already been convened from 17 June. Newly elected members will take oath on 17 and 18 June. The election for the speaker of the Lok Sabha will be held on 19 June. The Union Budget will be presented on 5 July.

