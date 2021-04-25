Union minister Babul Supriyo tests positive for coronavirus for second time
Babul Supriyo, in a tweet, said he will not cast vote in Asansol on 26 April as he has contracted COVID-19.
Union Minister Babul Supriyo Sunday informed that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID and hence he wont be able to vote in Asansol on 26 April.
Supriyo has tested positive for the virus for the second time.
He, however, said mentally he will be with the BJP candidates of the Asansol area and will monitor the situation from home.
Here are his tweets
However, the #TMchhi terror machinery who I hv handled (well) since 2014 may not rejoice•Wil b doing my duties frm my room & b right by my Candidates mentally in everyway possible to ensure 9/9 seats there@KailashOnline @shivprakashbjp @DilipGhoshBJP @BJP4Bengal @amitmalviya https://t.co/35uVEA5RNL
— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 25, 2021
Supriyo, singer turned two-time MP from Asansol, is contesting assembly election from Tollygunge assembly seat where voting is over.
The seventh phase of elections in 36 assembly segments in West Bengal will be held on 26 April.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
