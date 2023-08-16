Union Cabinet approves Rs 32500 crore for seven railway projects
The projects will help increase the existing line capacity, smoothen train operations, reduce congestion and facilitate ease of travelling and transportation.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved seven multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways at an estimated cost of around Rs 32,500 crore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
The projects will help increase the existing line capacity, smoothen train operations, reduce congestion and facilitate ease of travelling and transportation.
VIDEO | “The Union Cabinet today has approved seven projects for the India Railways. The government, under PM Modi, is extensively focusing on the development of the Railways,” says Union minister @AshwiniVaishnaw at Cabinet briefing. pic.twitter.com/EZo0ovNPS5
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2023
Related Articles
The projects covering 35 districts in nine states — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal — will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2,339 km.
also read
To tackle its increase in coronavirus cases, India takes more measures to treat infected patients
India has less than one medical doctor and three nurses per thousand people, the minimum recommended by the World Health Organization.
Piyush Goel warns Indian Railways officials on train punctuality, says delays will cost them promotions
Railway minister Piyush Goyal has warned heads of zonal railways that delays in train services will defer their appraisal proportionately, giving them a month to improve punctuality.
Suresh Prabhu promises glass-roofed 'Vistadom' trains to Kashmir Valley soon
Aiming to provide a delightful travelling experience to the picturesque Kashmir valley, the Railways on Thursday announced a Vistadome train which would also serve the famous Kashmiri 'Wazwan' to the tourists.