Union Cabinet approves Rs 32500 crore for seven railway projects

The projects will help increase the existing line capacity, smoothen train operations, reduce congestion and facilitate ease of travelling and transportation.

FP Staff Last Updated:August 16, 2023 16:05:43 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved seven multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways at an estimated cost of around Rs 32,500 crore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The projects covering 35 districts in nine states — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal — will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2,339 km.

Published on: August 16, 2023 15:55:43 IST

