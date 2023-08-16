Union Cabinet approves Rs 32500 crore for seven railway projects

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved seven multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways at an estimated cost of around Rs 32,500 crore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The projects will help increase the existing line capacity, smoothen train operations, reduce congestion and facilitate ease of travelling and transportation.

VIDEO | “The Union Cabinet today has approved seven projects for the India Railways. The government, under PM Modi, is extensively focusing on the development of the Railways,” says Union minister @AshwiniVaishnaw at Cabinet briefing. pic.twitter.com/EZo0ovNPS5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2023

The projects covering 35 districts in nine states — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal — will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2,339 km.