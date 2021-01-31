Union Budget 2021: Download Centre's mobile app to access Budget documents, here's how

The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App after the completion of the Budget Speech by the finance minister in Parliament on Monday, 1 February.

With the Union Budget 2021 set to be presented tomorrow (Monday, 1 February), going paperless for the first time in the history of Independent India, the Centre has launched a dedicated Union Budget Mobile App for Android and iOS smartphones.

The app, which aims to provide hassle-free access to Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public, was launched by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in January, during the symbolic 'Halwa Ceremony' that marks the beginning of compilation of Budget documents.

The mobile application facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution, the finance ministry had said in a statement, It added that the app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

According to News18, the app is compatible with smartphones using Android V5 and above or iOS V10 and above.

How to download Union Budget Mobile App:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store/ Apple App Play Store on cell phone with active internet connection

Step 2: Look for the Union Budget Mobile App in the search tab

Step 3: Select the Union Budget app by NIC e-gov mobile apps and download by choosing install option

The application can also be downloaded from the Union Budget web portal www.indiabudget.gov.in by clicking on the link to Download Mobile App, which in turn directs to the Google Play Store or Apple App store.

A Union Budget App User Manual document has also been uploaded on the web site.

According to Hindustan Times, the app doesn't require any login or registration.

The app has a user-friendly interface with embedded features of downloading, printing, search, zoom in and out, bidirectional scrolling, table of contents and external links, the statement added. According to reports, the app is bilingual and the documents will be available in Hindi and English.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month promised a 'never before' like Union Budget as the economy grapples with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With inputs from PTI