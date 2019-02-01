Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019: Giving farmers Rs 17 a day is an 'insult to everything they stand and work for', says Rahul Gandhi

India Press Trust of India Feb 01, 2019 15:56:06 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged the government destroyed the lives of farmers over the past five years, and said its Interim Budget announcement of "Rs 17 a day" for them was an insult to everything they stand and work for.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, in the Interim Budget Friday, said farmers will be provided Rs 6,000 per year, which amounts to Rs 16.44 daily, in three instalments under a central government scheme.

Using the hashtag 'AakhriJumlaBudget', Rahul tweeted:

Presenting the Interim Budget, Goyal sought to address some of the distress that the farm sector has been facing. He said the scheme will be "fully funded by the central government".

