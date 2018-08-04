Unidentified men fire at a scrap dealer in Mumbai's Andheri East area; victim stable

Mumbai: A scrap dealer was seriously injured after two unidentified men shot at him in Marol area in Mumbai's Andheri suburb, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday when scrap dealer Islam Vali Khan (58) was parking his car at his residential building on Marol Church Road, said Nitin Alaknure, senior inspector, MIDC police station.

The two motorcycle-borne shooters fled the scene of crime soon after firing at Khan, the official said. "The security guard of the building alerted Khan's family who rushed him to a nearby hospital. A surgery was performed on Khan and he is now stable," another official said.

He added that case of attempt to murder had been registered and CCTV footage of the area was being scoured to get clues about the shooting. A probe was underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime, he added.